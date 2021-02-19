ChronoGrapher
About ChronoGrapher
ChronoGrapher is a wiki tool, infinite detail world map and history editor where you own your data.
With the tool you can share your work and collaborate with anyone.
The tool rests on three pillars:
- A wiki engine to help you organised your characters, cultures and anything else.
- A world map tile editor where you can always add another layer of detail and transition smoothly all the way from a galaxy view down to a crowded village dirt street.
- A system for editing your worlds history integrated into both your wiki and world map.
You can edit changes in your world down to the second.
Your world map can reflect anything from celestial movements to continental drift to a characters daily routine.
In your wiki you can organize historical events, showing for example the current ruler of a country at any given time or limit a characters life journey to hide events that have not yet happened.
