Jon Hodgson

is creating Maps for Games

194

patrons
Tiers
Basic Tier
$2 or more per month
For just $2 you will gain access to my Patrons-only feed, which will include a minimum of one map per month. 


•  Maps are delivered electronically, at high resolution for personal use printing
• There are three versions of each map - gridded, hexed and plain
• Each map is also supplied in a sliced up "homeprint" version in A4 and US Letter chunks

You'll also gain access to patron polls and discussion, as well as videos, occasional written content, creation walkthroughs and more!

Join $2 Tier
Miniatures Backdrop Tier
$3 or more per month

Patrons supporting at this $3 tier will get access to just miniature backdrop rewards. This is a great option if you don't need maps or art for your games!
• One miniature backdrop per month, supplied in a variety of formats

Join $3 Tier
Bonus Tier
$3 or more per month
For just an extra dollar a month you'll get:

• All the rewards of the Basic Tier
• A bonus reworked version of the map of the month

• Short PDFs and eBooks of gaming content 

• Occasionally I'll throw in an extra map just because!

Join $3 Tier
Art Tier
$8 or more per month

Patrons supporting at $8 per month will gain access to Art Benefits. I'll supply a couple of location illustrations, and a handful of NPC/monster portraits each month. There'll be a mix of monochrome and colour. You'll also gain access to my art postings, where I'll tell riveting stories about my process and experiences as a working artist.

• All the rewards of the Extra and Basic Tiers.
• Several thematic and atmospheric location Illustrations
• A handful of Character/NPC/Monster portraits plus variant versions.

• Miniature Backdrops!
• Access to art postings.

Join $8 Tier

Posts

Tiers
Basic Tier
$2 or more per month
For just $2 you will gain access to my Patrons-only feed, which will include a minimum of one map per month. 


•  Maps are delivered electronically, at high resolution for personal use printing
• There are three versions of each map - gridded, hexed and plain
• Each map is also supplied in a sliced up "homeprint" version in A4 and US Letter chunks

You'll also gain access to patron polls and discussion, as well as videos, occasional written content, creation walkthroughs and more!

Join $2 Tier
Miniatures Backdrop Tier
$3 or more per month

Patrons supporting at this $3 tier will get access to just miniature backdrop rewards. This is a great option if you don't need maps or art for your games!
• One miniature backdrop per month, supplied in a variety of formats

Join $3 Tier
Bonus Tier
$3 or more per month
For just an extra dollar a month you'll get:

• All the rewards of the Basic Tier
• A bonus reworked version of the map of the month

• Short PDFs and eBooks of gaming content 

• Occasionally I'll throw in an extra map just because!

Join $3 Tier
Art Tier
$8 or more per month

Patrons supporting at $8 per month will gain access to Art Benefits. I'll supply a couple of location illustrations, and a handful of NPC/monster portraits each month. There'll be a mix of monochrome and colour. You'll also gain access to my art postings, where I'll tell riveting stories about my process and experiences as a working artist.

• All the rewards of the Extra and Basic Tiers.
• Several thematic and atmospheric location Illustrations
• A handful of Character/NPC/Monster portraits plus variant versions.

• Miniature Backdrops!
• Access to art postings.

Join $8 Tier