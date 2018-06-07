$2 or more per month

For just $2 you will gain access to my Patrons-only feed, which will include a minimum of one map per month.



• Maps are delivered electronically, at high resolution for personal use printing

• There are three versions of each map - gridded, hexed and plain

• Each map is also supplied in a sliced up "homeprint" version in A4 and US Letter chunks



You'll also gain access to patron polls and discussion, as well as videos, occasional written content, creation walkthroughs and more!