AGP Bonus – Working in Anime with Yoshihiro Watanabe at Otakon 2019

Evan sits down with English-speaking anime producer, international development specialist, and brand manager Yoshihiro “Nabe” Watanabe at Otakon 2019 in Washington, DC to discuss his fascinating career on the Japanese side of the anime industry. Nabe has worked at Madhouse, PA Works, and most recently Orange, the studio behind Land of the Lustrous and Beastars.

Name drops: Madhouse, MAPPA, PA Works, Orange, Masao Maruyama, Satoshi Kon, Andrew Upton, Yuichiro Fukushi, Shirobako, Kaiji, Land of the Lustrous.

Episode art: Phos from Land of the Lustrous

Intro/outro music: “14” by Jahzzar