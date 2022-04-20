AMAZON ORDER LINKS:

DELUXE EDITION: amzn.to/3Mc1OkQ

STANDARD EDITION: amzn.to/3JZVyv0





UPDATE 6:

A downloadable bonus supplement with a complete list of everyone who worked on DuckTales can be found HERE.



UPDATE 5:

The video supplement to the Tale Of The Manilla Envelope found in the Deluxe Edition of the book can be found HERE.

UPDATE 4:

I'm doing a signing on Saturday, November 12 at Memory Lane Comics in Wilmington, NC - Details HERE.

UPDATE 3:

Some thoughts on the book now that it's finally out there in the world can be found HERE.

UPDATE 2:

You can find info about how to get a limited edition art print/bookplate celebrating the anniversaries of Scrooge and both DuckTales 1987 & 2017 by clicking HERE.

UPDATE:

To the folks & fans who’ve been reaching out about the immense creativity of other shows being rightly celebrated in similar fashion - FWIW, the success of this book would be a clear indication that fans want this kind of thing & will support it.

Pre-orders matter!

I remain incredibly excited that this book will soon be a physical reality, & even more excited that it’s something fans will finally be able to hold in their hands. Years of work from everyone involved went into realizing this book, & it truly was a labor of love.





ORIGINAL POST:

I've got folks informing me that A REALLY BIG THING has gone live, so I guess I can finally share what I've been working on for the past two years... And I promise I'll talk about it more - much more - soon, but every adventure has got to start somewhere, right?

THE ART OF DUCKTALES was crafted with love by the crew & cast of DUCKTALES, myself, and the amazing folks at Dark Horse Books.

Big & beautiful, there's both a standard edition and a deluxe edition, but absolutely get the deluxe if you're able, as it is loaded with *tons* more material.

More info soon, but for now, I hope you're as excited as I am... WOO-OO!





Here's the official ad copy for the Deluxe Edition (which includes the standard edition of the book):

Scrooge McDuck and nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie are back in the 2017 remake of the classic series from Disney Television Animation, DuckTales! Now, find out about the making of DuckTales and read stories from the developers and cast covering every episode from all three seasons!



The deluxe edition of the Art of DuckTales gives you all the content of the standard edition along with a slipcase that houses a gold-gilded version the book, an exclusive DuckTales Guidebook that contains expanded versions of the interviews with the crew and cast, and a finely-crafted replica of Scrooge’s Number One Dime!



Find out what it means to every day be out there making DuckTales from the series developers Matt Youngberg, Francisco Angones, Sean Jimenez, Suzanna Olson, cast members including David Tennant (Scrooge McDuck), Danny Pudi (Huey), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), Paget Brewster (Della Duck), Don Cheadle (Donald Duck), and more!



• Artwork and stories from every single episode!



• Exclusive interviews from the cast and crew.



• A behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show.



• Never-before-seen artwork with captions by the creators.



