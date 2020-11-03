Ani-Gamers Book Club Second Season #03 - 86—EIGHTY-SIX

For the first time ever in the history of Book Club, we have a guest on this very special recording of the AGBC. We brought on Kim Morrissy (@frog_kun) to pick out the book for us, so we read 86, the story of an empire on the brink of collapse. Topics include our reading habits during the pandemic, the ominous possibility of more Grimgar on this show, and strongly-worded opinions on the fantasy genre's general approach on the subject of racism.

Post in the Discord or pop off in the comments below on anything and everything AGBC and maybe we'll talk about it on the next episode (for real this time).