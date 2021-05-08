Become a patron
Jobs, fresher vacancy - iOS Software Developer - Remote work from home - UK based * Central London
May 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM
Vacancy • iOS Software Developer - Remote work from home - UK based - The City, London

£ 40000-60000 per annum • Company: RecWorks Limited • Location: Central London


Job Information:


iOS Developer £40,000 - 60,000,


Fully Remote, London based office. Candidate must be UK based.


We are currently recruiting for an award winning, innovative and entrepreneurial online gaming and gambling platform provider. Founded by experienced online sports gaming professionals and technologists, their vision is to create the most advanced managed sports betting solution on the market. They’re aiming to replace the sports betting value chain with an easy to access cloud-based service.We would consider them a group of very friendly, collaborative, technology focused people working in an agile, vibrant environment that will allow you autonomy in your work but provide help and training as it is needed.


They looking for a talented and motivated iOS (Objective-C) developer to build, test, fix, deliver & maintainmobile apps while managing complex integration with back-endservices. There’s a plan to migrate services to Swift moving forward. You will workalongside other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. You’ll need acommitment to collaborative problemsolving, sophisticated design, and the creation ofquality products while ensuring their performance and fitness for purpose is essential.


